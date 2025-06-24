Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.
BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $20.28. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.43.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.24%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
