Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $23.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,247 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 407,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

