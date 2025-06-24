Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of BHF opened at $58.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 188.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 835.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 101.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

