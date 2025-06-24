Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

In other news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares in the company, valued at $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,576. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Pure Storage by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage stock opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 143.95, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

