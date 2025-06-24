Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Taoping Trading Up 3.8%
Shares of TAOP opened at $4.08 on Friday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Taoping Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taoping
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.