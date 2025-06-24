Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Posted by on Jun 24th, 2025

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOPFree Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Taoping Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of TAOP opened at $4.08 on Friday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Taoping Company Profile



Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

