Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 244,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 9,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 57,020 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.