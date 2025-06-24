Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.15. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

