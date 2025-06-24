Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,351 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 12.7%

BATS EFG opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

