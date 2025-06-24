Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 4.0% increase from Centuria Capital Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Centuria Capital Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33.

Centuria Capital Group Company Profile

Centuria Capital Group, an investment manager, markets and manages investment products primarily in Australia. It operates through Property Funds Management, Co- Investments, Developments, Property and Development Finance, Investment Bonds Management, and Corporate segments. The Property Funds Management segment manages listed and unlisted property funds.

