Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 164.7% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 47.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

