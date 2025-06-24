ai16z Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.26 Million (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ai16z has a market cap of $178.26 million and $77.24 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,255.17 or 0.99849900 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,943.14 or 0.99553889 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
ai16z Profile
ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.
ai16z Token Trading
