ai16z Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $178.26 Million (AI16Z)

ai16z (AI16Z) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ai16z has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ai16z has a market cap of $178.26 million and $77.24 million worth of ai16z was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ai16z token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105,255.17 or 0.99849900 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,943.14 or 0.99553889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ai16z Profile

ai16z’s total supply is 1,099,998,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,685 tokens. The official website for ai16z is elizaos.ai. ai16z’s official Twitter account is @ai16zdao.

ai16z Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ai16z (AI16Z) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. ai16z has a current supply of 1,099,998,463.74252544. The last known price of ai16z is 0.16244602 USD and is up 21.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $78,973,270.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://elizaos.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ai16z directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ai16z should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ai16z using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

