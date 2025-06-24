Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $24.52 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $24,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $125.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.70.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

