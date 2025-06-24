JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 17,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 95,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.