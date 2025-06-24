JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 962 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.