JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:UBS opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.