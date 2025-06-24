Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $19.85 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,739 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $19,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

