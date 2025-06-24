Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

