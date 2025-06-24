Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,548,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,393 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after buying an additional 428,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,098,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,973,000 after buying an additional 665,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $124.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $100.89 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

