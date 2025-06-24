JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $277.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.41 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

