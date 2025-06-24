JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Entrewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,532,000. SageOak Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Verisail Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

