Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 10,807 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 206,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,152,000 after acquiring an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,888,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,421 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ENB opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.679 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 140.21%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

