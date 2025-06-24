Analysts Set BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target at $31.17

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 8,902 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $201,719.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 135,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,762.96. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sarah Aebersold sold 5,771 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $130,770.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,930.04. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,058,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,119,871 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.73. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.82.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

