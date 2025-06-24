Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,237 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 18,154 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

