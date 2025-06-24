SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $17,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $468.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $159.27 and a 52 week high of $195.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

