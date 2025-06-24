Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 11,988 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 950.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of BABA opened at $113.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

