Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,178 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $22,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock opened at $49.12 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

