Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Solventum by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Solventum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Solventum by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solventum by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

