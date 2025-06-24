Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,677 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $21,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 23,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 195,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 244,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.