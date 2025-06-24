Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Roche from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Roche
Roche Trading Up 2.1%
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Roche by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $616,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roche
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.