Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Trimmed by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $244.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.