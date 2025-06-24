Analysts Set Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) PT at $74.67

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 576.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations stock opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

