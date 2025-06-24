Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 13,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $395.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $343.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.37 and its 200 day moving average is $348.93. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $292.27 and a 12-month high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

