Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HII. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $237.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.64. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $285.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

