Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 1,228 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Balboa Wealth Partners cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

