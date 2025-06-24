Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,249,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,936,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,604 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,885,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,195,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,925 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,998.25. This represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,499,500 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.95%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

