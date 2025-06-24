Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

