Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 234,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 41,304 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $754,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.