International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,807,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $165.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $168.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

