Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,142 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,915,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,487 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,967,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,194,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,499 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,061,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,182,000 after acquiring an additional 589,303 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,846,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period.

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $68.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

