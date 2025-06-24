Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.