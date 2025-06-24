Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,526,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,620.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,547,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,136 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

