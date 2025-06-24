Unison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Unison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Nutanix makes up approximately 1.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2,612.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 2,100 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $152,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,205,661.10. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 61,057 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,503.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,287,411. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,550,624 shares of company stock worth $426,476,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.68. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $43.35 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

