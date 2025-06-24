855 Shares in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) Acquired by Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Raymond James Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 1.3%

RJF stock opened at $150.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.90. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

