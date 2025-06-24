Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after acquiring an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,365,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $248.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novartis
About Novartis
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Profit in a Decentralized World
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- HSAs for Gym Memberships? These 3 Fitness Stocks Could Soar
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.