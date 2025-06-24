Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $2.41 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.2% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of SPTL opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

