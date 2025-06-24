Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 10.6% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $542.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $494.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.91. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,890 shares of company stock worth $27,003,492 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

