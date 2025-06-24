International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 8,386 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 164,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $26.02.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0943 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

