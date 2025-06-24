Balboa Wealth Partners Acquires 24,457 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $55.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

