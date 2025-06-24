Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 63.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 479.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 691,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,065,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.0%

AMD stock opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

