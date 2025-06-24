2,392 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. This represents a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

